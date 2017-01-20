Anne Hathaway controls a monster in new trailer for ‘Colossal’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — Check out the first trailer for Anne Hathaway’s monster movie Colossal.

In the film, Hathaway plays a despondent New Yorker who realises that she is able to use her mind to control a giant creature terrorising people in Seoul.

The film also stars Dan Stevens, Jason Sudeikis, Austin Stowell and Tim Blake Nelson.

The synopsis of the film reads: “After Gloria (Hathaway) loses her job and is kicked out of her boyfriend’s apartment, she leaves her life in New York and move back to her hometown. When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, Korea, Gloria gradually comes to the realisation that she is somehow connected to this far-off phenomenon.

“As events begin to spin out of control, Gloria must determine why her seemingly insignificant existence has such a colossal effect on the fate of the world.”

Colossal is set for release on April 7.

Anne Hathaway has a monster problem as can be seen in this screengrab from ‘Colossal’.