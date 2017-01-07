Last updated Sunday, January 08, 2017 12:09 am GMT+8

Anna Kendrick reveals ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ cast in all their glory

Cast member Anna Kendrick poses at the premiere of 'Pitch Perfect 2' in Los Angeles May 8, 2015. — Reuters picCast member Anna Kendrick poses at the premiere of 'Pitch Perfect 2' in Los Angeles May 8, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — Anna Kendrick has offered the first glimpse of the entire Pitch Perfect 3 cast together.

Kendrick, who will be reprising her role as Beca in the third instalment of the franchise, set to debut this December, took to Instagram to share a photo of the group. Captured ‘Team’, the snap features the movie’s all-star cast of Rebel Wilson, Chrissie Fit, Shelley Regner, Ester Dean, Hana Mae Lee, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp and Kelley Jakle.

 

Team.

A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

The plot details of Pitch Perfect 3 are yet to be revealed, but the film will no doubt follow the a cappella group the Barden Bellas on another raucous adventure. — AFP-Relaxnews

