Anna Kendrick and Steve Carell to present at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards

Anna Kendrick will be co-hosting the Golden Globes with Steve Carell. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — The organisers of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards have officially announced that actors Anna Kendrick and Steve Carell will be part of the presenters’ roster for the upcoming ceremony next month.

The pair will join Jimmy Fallon—who is hosting the ceremony—on stage at the Beverly Hilton to celebrate the very best in television and motion picture achievements.

Both Kendrick and Carell have previously been nominated at the awards, with Carell winning one in 2006 for his role on “The Office”.

This is the 74th iteration of the annual event, managed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The Awards will see three-time Oscar winner and eight-time Golden Globe winner Meryl Streep honored with the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award. Other Golden Globe nominees this year include Amy Adams, Denzel Washington, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis, Jonah Hill, Nicole Kidman, John Travolta and more (via EW).

The ceremony will air live on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at 8pm EST on NBC. — AFP-Relaxnews