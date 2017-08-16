Anna Faris thanks fans for ‘all the love’ following shock split from Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and wife Anna Faris pose at the world premiere of Marvel Studios' ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.’ in Hollywood April 19, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 16 — Anna Faris has thanked fans for their support following her shock split from husband, Chris Pratt.

In her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the Scary Movie actress said: “Hey dear listeners, I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you.”

Pratt and Faris announced their separation last week after almost eight years of marriage with a message on Pratt’s Facebook page.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement began. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.

“We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

They have an eight-year-old son called Jack.