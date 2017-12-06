Anna Faris spotted house hunting with new boyfriend Michael Barrett

Anna Faris poses during a ceremony honouring ex-husband actor Chris Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame April 21, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 6 — Just days after filing for divorce from Chris Pratt, Anna Faris was reportedly spotted out house hunting with new boyfriend Michael Bennett.

The pair was spotted holding hands and smiling while checking out houses in Venice Beach, Los Angeles though it’s not clear if they intend to move in together at this point.

E! News quoted a source as saying: “They looked at a few modern contemporary houses in Venice in the US$3 to US$4 million range. Anna was holding the flyers from the different houses and reading over the details. They were holding hands and seem very happy together.”

Us Weekly also quoted a source as saying that the couple inspected two homes and “were definitely showing off their PDA”.

“They looked in love and comfortable. Anna kept looking in his eyes. They were holding hands the entire time and smiling,” the source added.

They filed the petition and the response at the exact same time and the paperwork was identical, which means this is an amicable divorce with the details worked out in advance.

Faris and Pratt split in August after years of marriage and they both filed for divorce last Friday, asking for joint custody of their five-year-old son Jack.