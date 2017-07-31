Angelina Jolie slams ‘false and upsetting’ cruel child audition claims

Angelina Jolie arrives for a news conference at a hotel in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, February 18, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, July 31 — Angelina Jolie is refuting a Vanity Fair excerpt that claims a controversial casting process was used for her film First They Killed My Father, saying the story is false and upsetting.

Jolie spoke to Vanity Fair recently about the biographical drama that centres on the brutal Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia and is based on a memoir by Loung Ung.

The article described a scene of how her staff used a casting game which involved giving money to poor children then taking it away that many have accused of being cruel: “In order to find their lead, to play young Loung Ung, the casting directors set up a game, rather disturbing in its realism. They put money on the table and asked the child to think of something she needed the money for, and then to snatch it away. The director would pretend to catch the child, and the child would have to come up with a lie.”

Jolie and producer Rithy Panh issued joint statements yesterday refuting claims that the production exploited Cambodian orphans and other poor children through a representative from Netflix, which is producing and distributing the film.

“I am upset that a pretend exercise in an improvisation, from an actual scene in the film, has been written about as if it was a real scenario,” Jolie said in the statement.

“The point of this film is to bring attention to the horrors children face in war and to help fight to protect them. The suggestion that real money was taken from a child during an audition is false and upsetting. I would be outraged myself if this had happened.”

“Every measure was taken to ensure the safety, comfort and well-being of the children on the film starting from the auditions through production to the present.”