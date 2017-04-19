Angelina Jolie reveals how her mum inspired her Guerlain collaboration

It's been 10 years, and now Angelina Jolie will once again be fronting a beauty campaign.

Jolie recently opened up about her new fragrance campaign with Guerlain in an interview with Marie Claire. She revealed that she was drawn to the brand as it was a favourite of her late mother Marcheline Bertrand.

“It was a brand my mother loved, so I knew it from my childhood. It spoke to her, as it does to me, of beauty, history, and quality; one of the oldest perfume houses in the world, from France, a country I love and feel connected to.”

“She was a very natural woman who never spoiled herself, never wore makeup, and wore modest jewellery, but she always had a few special items for when she wanted to feel like a lady.

“One of those — and I remember it because it seemed so elegant — was her Guerlain powder. I think all women have those few special things that make them feel feminine.”

Jolie also spoke about how she manages to balance her career and her humanitarian work, saying: “This has been my life for many years; one role feeds the other.

“It is a joy to be an artist, but it doesn’t mean very much unless that work is somehow useful in some way and contributes to others.”