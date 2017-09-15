Angelina Jolie’s ‘First They Killed My Father’ premieres in New York (VIDEO)

Director Angelina Jolie arrives on the red carpet for the film ‘First They Killed My Father’ at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) September 11, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 15 ― Angelina Jolie premiered her latest directoral effort First They Killed My Father in New York yesterday (September 14), the fourth film that she has helmed.

An adaptation of Cambodian author Loung Ung's memoir, the film follows the 1970s Khmer Rouge regime under which more than 1 million people died.

Jolie has a special bond with Cambodia: she filmed her first Tomb Raider there, adopted her son Maddox there in 2003, and she was awarded citizenship in 2005 for the work of the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation.

First They Killed My Father is set to be released on Netflix today (September 15). ― Reuters