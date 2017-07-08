Angela Lansbury, Emily Watson board ‘Little Women’ adaptation

Angela Lansbury (pic) will portray the wealthy and cantankerous Aunt March in the upcoming BBC/PBS adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel 'Little Women'. — AFP picLONDON, July 8 — Angela Lansbury and Emily Watson have signed to star in the upcoming BBC/PBS adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel Little Women.

The Murder, She Wrote and The Theory of Everything stars have been cast alongside British character actor Michael Gambon (Churchill’s Secret) and Jonah Hauer-King (Howards End) in the three-part series, which circles around the coming-of-age of four sisters in the midst of the American Civil War.

As per Variety , Watson is set to play family matriarch Marmee, with Lansbury to portray the wealthy and cantankerous Aunt March. The four sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March — will be played by newcomer Maya Hawke, Willa Fitzgerald (Scream: The TV Series), Annes Elwy (Electric Dreams), and Katrhyn Newton (Big Little Lies).

The story has been adapted for the screen by Heidi Thomas (Call The Midwife), with Vanessa Caswill (My Mad Fat Diary) on board to direct and shooting scheduled to start this month in Ireland. — AFP-Relaxnews