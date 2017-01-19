Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 12:35 pm GMT+8

Andy Lau tells fans ‘not to worry’ after he was thrown from horse

Thursday January 19, 2017
10:19 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
January 19, 2017
11:01 AM GMT+8

Andy Lau attends a red carpet event promoting Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s latest film ‘Great Wall’ in Beijing December 6, 2016. — Reuters picAndy Lau attends a red carpet event promoting Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s latest film ‘Great Wall’ in Beijing December 6, 2016. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Jan 19 — Veteran Hong Kong actor and singer Andy Lau, one of the biggest stars in the Chinese-speaking world, is being treated in hospital after being thrown from a horse while shooting a commercial in Thailand, he said on his blog.

“There was an accident when I was shooting for a commercial in Thailand on January 17. I fell from a horse and this lacerated my pelvic bone,” Lau wrote on his blog.

“Right now, a medical team is taking proper care of me. I am doing well. Please do not worry. Thank you for your well wishes.”

There was no immediate response from one of Lau’s production companies, Focus Films, on his latest condition after he was flown into Hong Kong late yesterday and wheeled into hospital on a stretcher according to footage carried by local media.

Lau has enjoyed a nearly 30-year career as an award-winning singer, actor and producer, and is widely known as one of the “Four Heavenly Kings” of Cantopop.

He has starred in over 140 movies according to his production company website, and was recently cast in Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s movie, The Great Wall, that also featured Hollywood star Matt Damon.

