Andy Lau returns to work following horse-riding accident

The Hong Kong superstar made his first red carpet appearance in over six months yesterday in Beijing. — Reuters picBEIJING, Aug 9 — Following six months of recuperation after a serious on-set accident earlier this year, Andy Lau is officially back at work.

The Hong Kong superstar marked his comeback by attending the premiere of The Adventurers in Beijing yesterday, alongside director Stephen Fung, as well as fellow actors Jean Reno, Yo Yang, Sha Yi, Shu Qi and Zhang Jingchu.

Lau also served as an executive producer for the project.

According to China.org.cn, the actor gave a positive update on his progress, saying: “I’m very good now, and sorry to have caused you to worry about me. Now, I’m back to what I was half a year ago. I can freely talk and laugh, I can bounce and jump.”

Lau who still relies on a walking stick said he is “enjoying life at the moment despite being injured” and is determined not to allow himself to feel discouraged.

He plans to continue working on his recovery as he is “excited for what the next half of the year has to bring.”

And true to his famous work ethic, he added: “Going back to work has also been very pleasant for me.”

The Adventurers which will be released in China on August 11 tells the tale of three thieves who team up to pull off the heist of a lifetime but end up engaging in a cat-and-mouse game with French detective across Europe.

Lau fractured his pelvis in multiple places after he was reportedly thrown off a horse while filming a commercial in Thailand on January 17.

After spending close to two months recuperating in a hospital in Hong Kong, he was officially discharged on March 10.

Lau was forced to shelve all work commitments on doctor’s orders, including promotional work for his film Shock Wave in April as well as a series of year-end concerts.