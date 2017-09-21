Andy Lau ‘really wants to fight’ Donnie Yen (VIDEO)

HONG KONG, Sept 21 — Andy Lau is back and raring to go — and he's decided that he wants to take on action superstar Donnie Yen in the process.

He told a press conference for the duo’s new film Chasing the Dragon in Guangzhou recently that he “really wanted to have one fight with Donnie.”

Lau, however, conceded that while the mind was willing, his body might still be not up to the task, but joked that if he could, he would definitely “fight Yen.”

Lau fractured his pelvis in multiple places and injured his spine after he was thrown off a horse while filming a commercial in Thailand on January 17.

After spending close to two months recuperating in a hospital in Hong Kong, he was officially discharged on March 10.

Lau was forced to shelve all work commitments on doctor’s orders, including promotional work for his film Shock Wave in April as well as a series of year-end concerts.

Chasing the Dragon is directed by Wang Jing and is a reboot of the 1991 gangster biopic To Be Number One and set in Hong Kong of the 60s and 70s.

The movie traces the arrival of gangster boss Crppled Ho (played by Yen) in Hong Kong, his rise to power as a drug kingpin and his friendship with corrupt cop Lee Rock (played by Lau).

Chasing the Dragon also marks the first collaboration between Lau and Yen in 35 years.

When asked why it’s taken so long for them to star together, Lau added cheekily that director Wang had to “earn enough money before being able to hire two of us.”