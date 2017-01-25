Andy Lau ‘could lose HK$100m in potential income’

Andy Lau attends a red carpet event promoting Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s latest film ‘Great Wall’ in Beijing December 6, 2016. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Jan 25 — Andy Lau stands to lose an estimated HK$100 million (RM57.2 million) in potential income as he focuses on his recovery.

The 55-year-old actor fractured his pelvis in multiple places after he was reportedly thrown off a horse while filming a commercial in Thailand on January 17.

The veteran Hong Kong entertainer is currently undergoing treatment at the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital where he is expected to remain hospitalised for at least six weeks.

According to Ming Pao Daily News, the figure of HK$100 million includes fees related to films, commercials and concerts — it is understood that Lau had been planning 20 year-end gigs at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

His recovery, which is estimated to take at least nine months, leaves two rumoured movie projects — Cold War 3 and a fantasy flick with Gong Li — in limbo.

Apple Daily, meanwhile, reported that the client — Tao Ti tea brand — for whom he was shooting a commercial when the accident happened had insured Lau for up to US$50 million.

If true, this could certainly cover Lau’s medical bill, which Apple Daily said could total HK$3 million.

Lau has enjoyed a nearly 30-year career as an award-winning singer, actor and producer, and is widely known as one of the “Four Heavenly Kings” of Cantopop.

He has starred in over 140 movies according to his production company website, and was recently cast in Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s movie, The Great Wall, that also featured Hollywood star Matt Damon.