Andy Lau ‘95pc recovered’ but may have irreversible nerve damage

The Hong Kong superstar was wheelchair-bound for two months after he was thrown from a horse in January. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Aug 23 — Andy Lau may be back at work and busy with promotional activities for his new film The Adventurers, but his road to recovery is far from over.

Speaking at his first public appearance in Hong Kong yesterday since being thrown from a horse while filming a commercial in Thailand in January, the 55-year-old actor admitted that he had yet to regain full sensation in his body.

Some areas remain slightly numb due to his nerves being affected from the fall, said Lau.

He added that doctors had given him up to two years to regain full sensation in these areas, but they said that if it doesn’t happen within this period of time, nothing much else can be done.

Lau who injured his L5 and L6 vertebrae, cracking one and breaking the other, remained optimistic, describing his present condition as being “95 per cent recovered”.

Lau who was wheelchair-bound for two months began physiotherapy almost immediately after his accident.

He said that two factors spurred him to make a speedy recovery.

The first was the challenge of climbing the 28 steps that lead to his house; and the second was being able to carry his five-year-old daughter Hanna again.

It took Lau four months to build up his strength. He told the 500 fans and media at yesterday’s gathering that he is now fit enough to run on a treadmill at home and do strenuous exercises. He can carry Hanna too.

He is, however, less agile.

“I haven’t done a leg press in six months. I can do it only in a physiotherapist’s presence, I can’t do it at home on my own, so I can’t do a split either,” he was quoted by Ming Pao as saying.

The Adventurers tells the tale of three thieves who team up to pull off the heist of a lifetime but end up engaging in a cat-and-mouse game with French detective across Europe.

Lau fractured his pelvis in multiple places after he was thrown off a horse while filming a commercial in Thailand on January 17.

After spending close to two months recuperating in a hospital in Hong Kong, he was officially discharged on March 10.

Lau was forced to shelve all work commitments on doctor’s orders, including promotional work for his film Shock Wave in April as well as a series of year-end concerts.