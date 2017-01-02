Andrew Garfield on being ‘let go’ as Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield arrives at the 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, December 11, 2016. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 2 — Andrew Garfield said he did not deliberately “self-sabotage” his role as Spider-Man, but has conceded that he might have been “naïve” about what making a big-budget film involves.

During an interview with The Guardian that was published on Friday, the actor was asked for his response on a hacked Sony email from May 2015 implying he may have been “let go” from the Spider-Man film franchise after failing to appear at a promotional event in Rio de Janeiro.

The contents of the email claimed that Sony boss Kaz Hirai was due to announce The Amazing Spider-Man 3, slated for release in July 2017, at an event attended by 750 guests.

Garfield who had flown to Rio for the announcement failed to show up because he had fallen ill.

According to the IBTimes, an email alert read: “Here we are about one hour away from our Gala event and Andrew decides he doesn’t want to attend. He has a rather scruffy beard and he just wants to be left alone.”

This, together with poor box office figures and reviews for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, led studio chiefs to drop him from the franchise.

In the interview with The Guardian, Garfield said he did not deliberately “self-sabotage” his casting in the film but said he “didn’t compromise” who he was at the time — “and that might have been difficult for some people.”

Garfield, who had previously complained of studio interference in the film, also admitted that he may have been “naive” for believing he could infuse his idea of Spider-Man as a modern myth into the role.

He was quoted as saying, “I was naive to the whole process of making one of those big-budget films.”

The character of Spider-Man has been recast with 19-year-old Tom Holland stepping into Peter Parker’s Spandex.

He made his debut as the character in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War in April 2015 and will star in the standalone Spider-Man: Homecoming that will be released in July.

Garfield, on the other hand, has received widespread acclaim for his roles in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge and Martin Scorsese’s Silence.