An illustrated interview with Marge Simpson (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 ― The supermom with the blue bouffant, who stars in the animated sitcom The Simpsons, currently in its 28th season on Fox, sketched her answers on a quiet day in Springfield in between cooking, cleaning and burping the baby. ― New York Times

Marge and Homer Simpson from animated series 'The Simpsons' gave a video statement on the state of their marriage, in this screenshot taken from Fox's Animation Domination YouTube video.