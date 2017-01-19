An emotional Johnny Depp thanks fans for ‘standing by me’

Johnny Depp accepts the award for Favourite Movie Icon at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles January 18, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 19 — Johnny Depp thanked fans for their support at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles last night.

While accepting the Favourite Movie Icon award at the show’s close, the 53-year-old actor delivered an emotional speech in which he said: “I came here for one reason, and one reason only. I came here for you, the people, who through whatever good times or bad have stood by me and trusted me.”

In the Gallery

Actress Jennifer Lopez accepts the award for Favourite TV Crime Drama Actress as actors Dax Shepard (left) and Michael Pena look on during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Musician Justin Timberlake accepts the awards for Favourite Song of the Year for ‘Can't Stop the Feeling’ and Favourite Male Artist during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Robert Downey Jr accepts the award for Favourite Action Movie Actor at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Actress Priyanka Chopra accepts the award for Favourite TV Drama Actress during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Actor Kevin Hart accepts the award for Favourite Comedic Movie Actor during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Fifth Harmony performs at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Matt LeBlanc and Kristen Bell present an award during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Actor Dwayne Johnson accepts the Favourite Premium Series Actor award during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Sofia Vergara accepts the award for Favourite TV Comedy Actress at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Actress Blake Lively accepts the Favorte Movie Dramatic Actress award during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



The cast and crew of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ accepts the award for Favourite Network TV Comedy at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Musician Blake Shelton accepts the awards for Favourite Album ‘If I'm Honest’ and Favourite Country Male Singer during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Johnny Depp accepts the award for Favourite Movie Icon at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Actor Tom Hanks accepts the award for Favourite Dramatic Movie Actor during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



TV personality Ellen DeGeneres accepts an award during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Sarah Jessica Parker accepts the award for Favourite Premium Series Actress at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Actress Melissa McCarthy accepts her award for Favourite Comedic Movie Actress during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



The cast of Baby Daddy poses backstage with their award for Favourite Cable TV Comedy during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic

He added with emotion in his voice: “You very graciously invited me here once again tonight. I appreciate it. You have no idea how much I appreciate it.

“I was very deeply affected by the kindness of your recognition and your well wishes to me and my family.

“Why it is especially meaningful for me to be here in front of you is to say thank you and tell you that I truly feel the need to thank.

“Because in all honesty we all know that none of us, especially me, would not be standing up here if it wasn’t for all of you.”

He then looked up and shouted a tribute to his late mother: “Give em hell Betty Sue.”

Depp’s mother passed away on May 20 in Los Angeles at the age of 81.

Then wife Amber Heard filed for divorce just three days later on May 23.

The actor was then slammed with allegations of domestic violence against his wife Amber.

The former couple’s divorce was finalised on January 13, with Depp giving Heard US$7 million (RM31.2 million), which she has said she will give to two charities.