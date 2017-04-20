An emotional Andy Lau reassures fans he will be ‘running and jumping soon’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab of the video released in conjunction with the premiere of ‘Shock Wave’.HONG KONG, April 20 — An emotional Andy Lau has sought to reassure fans in a new video that he will soon be “running and jumping and talking and laughing” soon.

The pre-recorded address was shown at the premiere of Lau’s new film Shock Wave, which he did not attend.

This is the first time that Lau has been seen in person since a horse-riding accident in January. Up to this point, fans have only been kept abreast of his recovery via blog posts and photos.

In the two-minute clip, the Hong Kong superstar who appears to have lost some weight sits in a wheelchair as he speaks to the camera.

At certain points, he can be seen fighting back tears as his voice falters.

“God wants me to take a rest for a while,” he says, as he points upwards. “Hopefully, I will be able to see you all again once I am fit and well.”

On Tuesday, Lau also shared a picture on his official blog showing him standing up with the help of a walking stick.

The cast and crew of Shock Wave then showed their support for Lau by posing with walking sticks at the film’s premiere last night, a photo that Lau posted on his blog today.

Lau fractured his pelvis in multiple places after he was reportedly thrown off a horse while filming a commercial in Thailand on January 17.

He has enjoyed a nearly 30-year career as an award-winning singer, actor and producer, and is widely known as one of the “Four Heavenly Kings” of Cantopop.

Lau has starred in over 140 movies, according to his production company website.

Action thriller Shock Wave reunites him with director Herman Yau whom he worked with on Don't Fool Me! (1991) and Fascination Amour (1999).

In the film, he plays an explosives expert who must stop a criminal mastermind from setting off a series of bombs around Hong Kong.