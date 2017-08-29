An elite team tries to terminate Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘Killing Gunther’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in this first trailer for upcoming action comedy Killing Gunther.

Schwarzenegger stars as Gunther, the world’s greatest hitman who finds himself the target of a team of assassins who want to take his spot. The only problem, this team of assassins are really rather incompetent and find themselves facing hell thanks to Gunther.

The film, directed by Taran Killam, also stars Bobby Moynihan, Cobie Smulders, Hannah Simone, Allison Tolman and Amir Talai among others.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A group of eccentric assassins are fed up with Gunther, the world’s greatest hit-man and decide to kill him but their plan turns into a series of bungled encounters as Gunther seems to always be one step ahead.”

Killing Gunther is set for release on October 20.

A screengrab from ‘Killing Gunther’ that stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as the world’s greatest hitman.