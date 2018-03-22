Amy Poehler to steer and star in ‘Wine Country’

Amy Poehler speaks during the One Fair Wage Event at the Rockefeller Foundation in New York City February 20, 2018. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, March 22 — The Parks and Recreation and Inside Out actress is covering all bases with her feature-length directorial debut, a birthday comedy called Wine Country.

Amy Poehler is to direct, produce and star in an untitled project for Netflix which will see her character reunited with friends for a 50th birthday celebration.

The comedian has called upon friends from Saturday Night Live to headline the show: Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and Tina Fey.

The film is being produced through Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, for distribution through Netflix.

It’s written by Emily Spivey and another SNL member, Liz Cackowski, who worked together on The Last Man on Earth.

The crew is heading to the wine-growing region of Napa, California after filming starts at the end of March.

Amy Poehler collaborated with another SNL alumnus, Will Ferrell, in 2017 comedy The House.

She directed several episodes of Parks and Recreation and Broad City for episodic television, and has been involved in creating an animated comedy with the creators of The Simpsons. — AFP-Relaxnews