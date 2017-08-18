Amy Poehler and ‘The Simpsons’ creatives team for animated comedy

Poehler will voice multiple characters for the show. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — Actress, writer and comedian Amy Poehler is joining forces with Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully of The Simpsons and Parks and Recreation to work on a new animated comedy.

Still well known for her starring role over six years of Parks and Recreation, Amy Poehler has since voiced characters in Inside Out, The Awesomes and Kroll Show, appeared in two seasons of TV series Wet Hot American Summer, and headlined comedy movies Sisters and The House.

Now she’s reuniting with husband-and-wife writers and directors from Parks & Rec and The Simpsons, Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully, for a new animated series from The Simpsons parent network Fox.

Poehler will voice multiple characters for the show, which is about a teenage boy who wants to be rich without having to wear a necktie — for instance, as an MMA fighter, video game champion, or tech billionaire.

Poehle, who was also a writer and producer on Parks & Rec, created the concept for the comedy, and has been named as an executive producer alongside the Scullys, who are writing the show.

Mike Scully most recently wrote for Fox’s The Carmichael Show, while both Mike and Julie share additional credits on The Pitts, Complete Savages and the Napoleon Dynamite cartoon. — AFP-Relaxnews