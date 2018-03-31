Amber Heard joins the cast of ‘Gully’

Amber Heard also stars alongside Cara Delevingne in the upcoming movie ‘London Fields’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 31 — American actress Amber Heard has been signed up to a leading role in Gully, the debut feature film from Nabil Elderkin, reports Variety.

The movie is set in a dystopian version of Los Angeles and follows a teenage boy played by Charlie Plummer (All the Money in the World), and two other adolescents, all victims of childhood trauma.

Heard will play the mother of Plummer’s character.

Gully is the first full-length feature film from Nabil Elderkin, who is better known as a director of music videos. He notably directed the music videos for Kendrick Lamar’s DNA, John Legend’s All of Me and several Frank Ocean tracks.

Heard played Mera in the 2017 movie Justice League, alongside Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill. She is set to reprise the role in the new Aquaman movie, slated for release in December. — AFP-Relaxnews