Amazon nets Lucille Ball biopic with Cate Blanchett set to star

Tuesday August 8, 2017
Cast member Cate Blanchett at a panel for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 22, 2017. ― Reuters picCast member Cate Blanchett at a panel for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California July 22, 2017. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 8 ― Amazon Studios has acquired the Lucille Ball biopic Lucy and Desi, with Oscar winner Cate Blanchett attached to star in the lead role.

The feature, from production company Escape Artists, will explore the life and love story of the US actress/comedienne, during her 20-year marriage to Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, with whom she eloped in 1940.

The two went on to create the hugely popular and successful sitcom I Love Lucy in 1951 through their Desilu Productions, where Ball starred in the lead role, and for which won four Emmys.

While Blanchett ― who has won Academy Awards for The Aviator and Blue Jasmine ― is set to play Lucille Ball in the film, producers are reportedly still on the hunt for stars to fill the roles of Ball's husband Desi Arnaz, as well as Vivian Vance and William Frawley, who played Fred and Ethel Mertz in the landmark sitcom I Love Lucy (via Variety). ― AFP-Relaxnews

