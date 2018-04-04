Amazon announces Elton John-themed special broadcast

Sir Elton John performs in New York on January 24, 2018. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 4 — Amazon Music has announced an original audio programme titled The Soundboard with Elton John, an exclusive collection of interviews and music that will be broadcast for 24 hours only, reports Variety.

The Soundboard broadcast is timed to coincide with the release of two tribute albums — titled Revamp and Restoration — and will tell the stories behind the songs, featuring iconic British pop singer John and his long-time collaborator Bernie Taupin.

Artists performing on the tribute albums — Q-Tip, Demi Lovato, Chris Martin (Coldplay), Brandon Flowers (The Killers), Josh Homme (Queens of the Stone Age) — will also appear.

The broadcast will be available to Amazon customers in the US, the UK, Germany, and Austria on the e-commerce giant's website or via the Amazon Music mobile app and web player, while Amazon Echo users can just ask Alexa to play the stream.

Amazon has previously hosted special broadcasts centred on U2 and Justin Timberlake.

Revamp (with Mary J. Blige, Florence and the Machine, Lady Gaga, The Killers, Mumford and Sons, Q-Tip, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Queens of the Stone Age and Ed Sheeran among others) and Restoration (with Don Henley, Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Miranda Lambert and Willie Nelson among others) will also release April 6.

See more at https://www.amazon.com/adlp/eltonjohn. — AFP-Relaxnews