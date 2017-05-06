Amandla Stenberg picks love over life in ‘Everything, Everything’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 6 — Check out this new trailer for Amandla Stenberg’s upcoming romantic film Everything, Everything.

The film, which is based on Nicola Yoon’s bestselling novel of the same name, centres on two young teenagers who fall in love although one cannot go outside as she’ll die from her chronic illness.

The synopsis of the film reads: “What if you couldn’t touch anything in the outside world? Never breathe in the fresh air, feel the sun warm your face…or kiss the boy next door? Everything, Everything tells the unlikely love story of Maddy, a smart, curious and imaginative 18-year-old who due to an illness cannot leave the protection of the hermetically sealed environment within her house, and Olly (played by Nick Robinson), the boy next door who won’t let that stop them.

“Maddy is desperate to experience the much more stimulating outside world, and the promise of her first romance. Gazing through windows and talking only through texts, she and Olly form a deep bond that leads them to risk everything to be together… even if it means losing everything.”

The film also stars Ana de la Reguera and Anika Noni Rose. Everything, Everything is set for release on May 19.

A screengrab from upcoming romantic film ‘Everything, Everything’ that stars Amandla Stenberg.