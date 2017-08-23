Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Allison Janney offers update on Anna Faris

Actor Allison Janney poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California October 18, 2016. — Reuters picActor Allison Janney poses on her star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California October 18, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — It certainly hasn’t been easy for Anna Faris following her split from Chris Pratt and although she’s spoken about it, today we get an update from her fellow Mom co-star Allison Janney.  

Janney told E! News that Faris is coping well and taking the split in stride. “She just is a trooper. She comes to work with a smile on her face. She’s a professional.

“I love her to death,” she continued. “Her private life she keeps pretty much to herself.

“She comes to work and gets the job done. She’s got a big smile on her face and she’s getting through it.

“We’re all very supportive of her and love her and feel badly for both of them. We love them both. They’re such great people.”

Faris and Pratt announced their separation after eight years of marriage earlier this month, leaving many who thought the couple were rock solid in shock.  

