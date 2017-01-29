All you need to know about ‘The Space Between Us’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 — Asa Butterfield and Britt Robertson star in interplanetary adventure romance The Space Between Us. Find out what it’s about, who else is in it, and size up its chances of achieving greatness with our quick preview.

Who’s in it and what’s it about?

Smuggled into space by his pregnant mother, an astronaut who is part of a mission to Mars, Gardner Elliot is raised by scientists but yearns to find out more about his origins — his father and the earth he has never set foot on.

Asa Butterfield stars in ‘The Space Between Us’, an interplanetary adventure romance. — Picture via YouTube/STX EntertainmentBut his body, his heart, has never had to cope with Earth’s gravity. When he gives his monitors the slip and meets up with fellow teen, orphan girl Tulsa, he’s already on borrowed time when it comes to finding out where he comes from and where he wants to be.

Asa Butterfield of Hugo and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children plays Gardner, opposite Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland, A Dog’s Purpose) as Tulsa.

Veteran of stage and screen Gary Oldman is on hand as Nathaniel Shepherd, director of the Mars colonisation programme, with Carla Gugino (San Andreas), Janet Montgomery (Black Swan), and BD Wong (Jurassic Park) also on hand.

Who’s behind it?

Directing is Peter Chelsom, who made bank with 2001 romantic comedy Serendipity, 2004 romcom Shall We Dance? and 2009’s franchise conversion Hannah Montana: The Movie; even if they didn’t review well the box office results were there.

He also helmed 1995’s multi-award winning comedy Funny Bones, starring Jerry Lewis. His most recent film was Hector and the Search of Happiness, which didn’t do so well.

Congratulated for his work on San Andreas, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, composer Andrew Lockington contributed an original score.

When’s it out?

After a six-month delay, selected territories including the Philippines, Russia, and the USA and Canada debut a PG-13 rated The Space Between Us the week of February 3, which widens to include the UK, Ireland and Germany, the following week (February 10), Hong Kong and Singapore the week after that (February 16), and Argentina, Netherlands and Spain from February 23.

Trailers & Social

Official trailer: YouTube, Facebook

Facebook page: facebook.com/spacebetweenus

Instagram account: instagram.com/SpaceBetweenUs

Twitter feed: twitter.com/SpaceBetweenUs

Official website: stxmovies.com/thespacebetweenus — AFP-Relaxnews