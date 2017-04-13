All you need to know about Coachella 2017

The Coachella Music Festival runs over two weekends in April. — AFP picCALIFORNIA, April 13 — The Coachella festival open its gates April 14 for the first of two weekends of music, camping, art and fashion, offering plenty of can’t-miss moments for festivals-goers and giving those staying at home a chance to follow along.

Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead headline the three-day event, which runs April 14-16 and again April 21-23. Music lovers worldwide will be able to hear their first-weekend sets and many more via a live stream on YouTube that will feature more than 80 artists.

In addition to the three headliners, Lorde is set to perform on Sunday, April 16, bringing material from her new album; The xx, Shura, Toots & The Maytals, New Order, Gucci Mane and Bon Iver are among the other artists set to perform at the festival and appear on the live stream.

At Coachella 2017’s YouTube site, fans can browse through a list of the artists confirmed for the live stream and select their favorites to create a customized schedule of shows.

Much more than music awaits for those with tickets to the sold-out event. Highlights include:

Art

Art is an important component of Coachella, and in 2017 visitors will be able to view site-specific installations and other works by a roster of new and returning artists. They can also try their hand at DIY at the Coachella Art Studios, where materials will be provided to create fashion accessories, design and press a pin, upcycle bike inner tubes and make an Instaprint.

Food

More than 100 food and drink vendors will be on hand to satiate festival-goers, but for the particularly gastronomically inclined, three notable Southern California restaurants will offer sit-down meals via pop-ups. Reservations for Kindred, Little Sister and Playa Provisions can be made via OpenTable but require a VIP festival pass.

Fashion and beauty

Fashion and beauty have become a key part of the Coachella experience. This year a Sephora tent will feature a Beauty Bar, a Braid & Dry Styling Bar and a Mask Lounge, allowing visitors to try beauty trends, relax and unwind, and get festival-ready hair. H&M, meanwhile, will greet visitors in a Palm Springs-style house hosting a pop-up shop where the brand’s H&M Loves Coachella collection will be for sale.

Virtual reality

Coachella organizers have revamped the festival app for 2017, partnering with Vantage.tv and software platform CameraIQ to introduce augmented reality features, including “easter eggs” (hidden virtual surprises and features). Users will also be able to upload their own virtual reality creations and watch videos created by others at the festival.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival runs from April 14-16 and April 22-24 in Indio, California. — AFP-Relaxnews