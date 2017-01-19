Last updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 2:41 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

All in a day’s work, says Donnie Yen of jumping off bridges for ‘xXx’

Thursday January 19, 2017
01:16 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Woody Harrelson is an unlovable loser in ‘Wilson’The Edit: Woody Harrelson is an unlovable loser in ‘Wilson’

The Edit: Alanis Morissette’s manager admits stealing US$5m from herThe Edit: Alanis Morissette’s manager admits stealing US$5m from her

Track fault causes long delays in SingaporeTrack fault causes long delays in Singapore

The Edit: ‘The Discovery’ teases Jason Segel, Rooney Mara’s dark romanceThe Edit: ‘The Discovery’ teases Jason Segel, Rooney Mara’s dark romance

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Donnie Yen and Vin Diesel on the set of ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’. — Handout via CinemaOnlineDonnie Yen and Vin Diesel on the set of ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’. — Handout via CinemaOnlineHONG KONG, Jan 19 — Donnie Yen is no stranger to risky stunt scenes, which is why he had no qualms when asked to jump off a bridge in Toronto for his new movie, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

As reported on Epoch Times, the actor, who admitted that he did the stunt with no prior rehearsal, shared that while it might seem dangerous to other people, he is used to doing riskier stunts in the past.

“We have already made sure that it was safe and secure. In fact, it’s not that dangerous. The director asked me if I can do it, so I just immediately went and did it,” he said.

Nonetheless, Donnie did call his wife, model Cissy Wang to ensure her that he is fine after the shoot.

The actor also stated that the bridge scene is nothing when compared to his other stunt scenes in past films like Ip Man and Kung Fu Jungle.

Meanwhile, when asked about the fake tattoo on his arm in the movie, the one that read The Strongest, Donnie stated that his co-star Vin Diesel previously suggested that he tattooed the word, “The Strongest in the Universe”.

“I didn’t want to, so we just ended it with the word ‘Strongest’,” he said.

When asked why he wouldn’t use the whole sentence, especially since he is known by the title, Donnie responded jokingly, “How can I be considered strongest in the universe when I am living on Earth? And everybody knows that my wife has the final say in everything, so how does that make me the strongest?” — CinemaOnline

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline