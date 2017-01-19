All in a day’s work, says Donnie Yen of jumping off bridges for ‘xXx’

Donnie Yen and Vin Diesel on the set of ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’. — Handout via CinemaOnlineHONG KONG, Jan 19 — Donnie Yen is no stranger to risky stunt scenes, which is why he had no qualms when asked to jump off a bridge in Toronto for his new movie, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

As reported on Epoch Times, the actor, who admitted that he did the stunt with no prior rehearsal, shared that while it might seem dangerous to other people, he is used to doing riskier stunts in the past.

“We have already made sure that it was safe and secure. In fact, it’s not that dangerous. The director asked me if I can do it, so I just immediately went and did it,” he said.

Nonetheless, Donnie did call his wife, model Cissy Wang to ensure her that he is fine after the shoot.

The actor also stated that the bridge scene is nothing when compared to his other stunt scenes in past films like Ip Man and Kung Fu Jungle.

Meanwhile, when asked about the fake tattoo on his arm in the movie, the one that read The Strongest, Donnie stated that his co-star Vin Diesel previously suggested that he tattooed the word, “The Strongest in the Universe”.

“I didn’t want to, so we just ended it with the word ‘Strongest’,” he said.

When asked why he wouldn’t use the whole sentence, especially since he is known by the title, Donnie responded jokingly, “How can I be considered strongest in the universe when I am living on Earth? And everybody knows that my wife has the final say in everything, so how does that make me the strongest?” — CinemaOnline