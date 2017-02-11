Last updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 1:22 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

All hail the king with this new TV spot for ‘Kong: Skull Island’ (VIDEO)

Saturday February 11, 2017
12:53 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Why V-Day flowers are going under the magnifying glass in MiamiThe Edit: Why V-Day flowers are going under the magnifying glass in Miami

The Edit: Before ‘Fifty Shades Darker’, these films tested the boundriesThe Edit: Before ‘Fifty Shades Darker’, these films tested the boundries

One woman’s journey from becoming a teacher to the silverscreenOne woman’s journey from becoming a teacher to the silverscreen

ProjekMMO: ICJ keluar teks Malaysia, mohon semak kes pulau Batu PutehProjekMMO: ICJ keluar teks Malaysia, mohon semak kes pulau Batu Puteh

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 — Here is another new TV spot for upcoming film Kong: Skull Island that gives us more glimpses of the king of apes.

The film re-envisions King Kong in a story that takes place during the Vietnam War, with a diverse team of explorers venturing deep into an uncharted Pacific island only to cross paths with the beast himself.

Kong: Skull Island stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, Toby Kebbell and Eugene Cordero.

The film takes place in the same universe as the new Godzilla films and will eventually culminate in a King Kong vs Godzilla film.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Kong: Skull Island reimagines the origin of the mythic Kong in a compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. A diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific — as beautiful as it is treacherous — unaware that they’re crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong.”

Kong: Skull Island is set for release on March 24.

A screengrab from upcoming film ‘Kong: Skull Island’.A screengrab from upcoming film ‘Kong: Skull Island’.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline