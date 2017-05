All eyes on Serena at the Met Ball (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 2 — While there were stars aplenty at this year’s Met Ball, Serena Williams managed to hold her own on the red carpet.

Serena Williams in a Versace Atelier gown at the Met Ball, May 2 2017. — Reuters picEscorted by her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, she was a picture of elegance in a floor-length Versace gown.

The 35-year-old tennis player is pregnant with her first child and is expected to sit out the courts for the rest of the year, but her agent said she will return to the sport in 2018.