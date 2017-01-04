‘Alien’ to get VR makeover

LOS ANGELES, Jan 4 — The Alien franchise is coming to virtual reality.
Director Ridley Scott has teamed up with the Fox Innovation Lab to bring an experience based on the upcoming 2017 Alien: Covenant movie to VR platforms, Variety reports.
According to the Fox Innovation Lab, “viewers will discover the true meaning of terror as they navigate through horrifying alien environments and a story where every decision could mean the difference between life and death.”
A release date has yet to be revealed, but the movie hits theatres in the US on May 19. — AFP-Relaxnews