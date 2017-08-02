Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Alicia Keys celebrates anniversary with Swiss Beatz, the centre of her ‘love universe’

Wednesday August 2, 2017
10:54 AM GMT+8

Alicia Keys has been married to rapper Swiss Beatz for seen years. — Reuters picAlicia Keys has been married to rapper Swiss Beatz for seen years. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — Congratulations to Alicia Keys, who celebrated seven blissful years of marriage to rapper Swiss Beatz yesterday.

Keys was proud to declare her love for Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Dean, posting a lovey-dovey shot of them sharing a kiss on her Instagram page.

 

 

The starlet said: 'We've been married for 7 years today and I'm like...**SO excited!!!!! We're even more in love, more full of potential and more excited about our future.

'We look at each other with the wonder of a child and I'm in awe of us everyday!”

She further added: “I'm proud of the love we emanate and share with all we connect with and I can't wait for every day of the rest of our lives!! 

'Thank you for showing me what love freedom feels like. Here's to endless blessings, growth, communication and Bliss! #deananniversary #7 #love #loveuniverse.”

The couple have two sons together, Egypt aged six, and Genesis, aged two. They married in Corsica in July 2010.

