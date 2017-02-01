Alicia Keys and The Weeknd added to Grammys line-up

US singer Alicia Keys will perform live at this year’s Apple Music Festival. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 — A host of new acts and new performances have been announced ahead of the 59th annual Grammys Awards which this year hits TV screens on February 12.

Adele, John Legend and Metallica have already been confirmed as performers for this year’s show but yesterday, the event’s organizers revealed a host of other music stars, duets and collaborations who will be joining them.

Maren Morris, nominated in this year’s Best Newcomer category, is to preform alongside Alicia Keys, while The Weeknd is set to take the stage alongside Daft Punk.

But perhaps the most interesting new collaboration thus far — even more acts are expected to be announced in the coming days — is that between Anderson .Paak, iconic hip-hop collective A Tribe Called Quest and rock legend Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age).

This year’s show is hosted by British actor and chat show host James Corden and will be broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles from 8pm. — AFP-Relaxnews