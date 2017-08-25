‘ALF2’ takes in RM300,000 at sneak peek

‘Abang Long Fadil 2’ is doing well despite having been leaked on several social networking sites. — Handout via CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Young and talented director Syafiq Yusof is feeling grateful that his latest movie, Abang Long Fadil 2 (ALF2), has taken in more than RM300,000 during its special sneak peek screening, held a day before the movie’s official release in cinemas.

“I am very grateful and excited when I was told that my new film is receiving great response from the public, so great that it takes in more than RM300,000 on its sneak peek day.

“Even the official screening of ALF2 happening today has been sold out in most places,” he said at the opening ceremony of GSC Cinemas Melawati Mall, Ampang yesterday.

Syafiq also added that he is very glad with the response for the movie, given the declining local film box office collection since earlier this year.

When asked about the issue of the clips from the movie being leaked on several social networking sites, the younger brother of the famous director Syamsul Yusof is said to leave the matters to the film producers, his father Datuk Yusof Haslam and Astro Shaw, to handle it.

“I didn’t know anything at first, and when I was told by my father I was very surprised. But after finding out that it is only 30 seconds long, I wasn’t worried anymore. I would just leave the matters to the producers to take the appropriate action.”

Representatives from Skop Production and Astro Shaw have lodged a police report yesterday on the individual who uploaded unauthorised clips from the movie.

Syafiq hopes that appropriate punishments will be given to the irresponsible individuals, as it affects the income of every filmmaker.

He also advises the public to not make any illegal recordings in the cinemas, for the law is there to catch them if they do so. — CinemaOnline