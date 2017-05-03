Alexandra Savior, rising US singer thrills her British fans (VIDEO)

LONDON, May 3 — She's just released a debut album and picking up some strong reviews for her early work.

Alexandra Savior is now performing all over the world... With this show in Hackney pulling in the British fans.

Hailing from Portland, Oregon she made her way to Los Angeles and signed with Columbia Records. There she worked with Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and the producer James Ford.

Turner suggested they work together — and the end result was her first album Belladonna of Sadness.

Screengrab of musician Alexandra Savior from the Reuters video.Savior says: “Yeah, I think, yeah, well I mean kind of at the beginning he suggested that we do the whole record, which was surprising. But I'm really impulsive so I said 'yes.' Yeah, it took a while for it to get to a point where we really knew what we were doing. I think when we wrote Girlie that was like — okay, there's no turning back.”

Savior performed songs including Mirage and Mystery girl during her concert.

And she's due to return to London on May 30.

Belladonna of Sadness'is out now. — Reuters