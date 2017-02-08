Alexander McQueen documentary in the works

The late designer Alexander McQueen. — AFP picLONDON, Feb 8 — Along with a silver screen biopic, the late designer Alexander McQueen is to become the subject of a documentary.

In the documentary, fans will get an intimate look at McQueen’s rags-to-riches story, which Embankment Studios describes as a modern-day fairy tale laced with the gothic.

“An unremarkable working-class boy from East London, he harnessed his demons and went on to become a global one man fashion brand and one of the most iconic artists of the century.

How did this punk rebel overturn the silver-spoon world of Paris haute couture, ushering in the heady, revolutionary era of ‘Cool Britannia’?

And why, at the height of acclaim and power, did he shockingly put an end to it all?” reads the synopsis.

The film will be directed by Ian Bonhote and written by Peter Ettedgui.

Meanwhile, it was announced last year that Jack O’Connell, whose credits include Unbroken and Money Monster, will star in a biopic about the designer that will be distributed by Pathe. — AFP-Relaxnews