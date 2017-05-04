Alec Baldwin will play CIA director in upcoming Hulu series

Alec Baldwin will play George Tenet, a CIA director from 1997 to 2004. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, May 4 — The American actor has been signed up to guest star in the 9/11 drama series The Looming Tower, VOD platform Hulu has announced. Alec Baldwin joins Jeff Daniels and Tahar Rahim in this series based on the 9/11 attacks on the USA and their consequences.

Based on Lawrence Wright’s book The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11, the series will trace the growing threat from Al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden and how rivalry between the CIA and the FBI could have inadvertently paved the way for the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and the war in Iraq.

Alec Baldwin will play George Tenet, who was director of the CIA from 1997 to 2004, and whose resignation was taken as an admission of the agency’s failure to prevent the Al-Qaeda attacks. This isn’t the first time that the actor has played this kind of role, since Alec Baldwin previously starred as a fictional CIA director in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation. He will now step back into character in the sixth movie in the MI series, which is currently in production, directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

The Looming Tower recently started filming in New York. Jeff Daniels and French actor Tahar Rahim are also on the cast of this Hulu series, playing John O’Neil, chef of the FBI’s counter-terrorism section in New York, and his protégé Ali Soufan. — AFP-Relaxnews