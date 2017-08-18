Alan Arkin boards Disney’s live-action ‘Dumbo’ film

US actor Alan Arkin is the latest star to board the remake, which has been penned Ehren Kruger and is to be helmed by Tim Burton. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 18 — Oscar winner Alan Arkin has joined the cast of Disney’s live-action Dumbo reboot, alongside Eva Green, Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito.

Arkin — who last appeared opposite Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in the comedy Going in Style — is the latest star to board the remake, which has been penned Ehren Kruger and is to be helmed by Tim Burton.

The original story, which followed an ostracized baby circus elephant, will be retold through the eyes of former circus star Holt Farrier (played by Farrell), who is tasked with taking care of a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus.

Despite being overlooked by circus owner Max Medici (DeVito), Holt’s children (Parker and Hobbins) soon discover that Dumbo can fly, a peculiar skill which catches the attention of entrepreneur VA Vandevere (Keaton) and an aerial artist named Colette Marchant (Green), who swoop in to make Dumbo a star.

The Disney tale is just one in string of animated classics which are soon to be given the live-action treatment, including The Lion King and Aladdin, both of which are in the works.

Dumbo is slated to hit theatres March 29, 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews