Aladdin turns on the magic in Genting Highlands

Aladdin who has turned into Prince Ali courts Princess Jasmine. — Pictures by Azneal Ishak.KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Timeless classic Aladdin and the Magic Lamp will come alive with state-of-the-art 3D holographic projections and a “live” cast at Resort World Genting today.

This production, set to mesmerise both children and adults, features a giant LED screen and six actors from the prestigious Shanghai Conservatory of Music in China. Zhao Zi Fu and Yin Shi play Aladdin and Princess Jasmine respectively.

The holographic production was created and produced by China’s DT (Digital Tiger) Kids Theatre, known for their long-running productions of Finding the Wizard of Oz, Snow White, Pinnochio and Adventures of the Monkey King: The Golden Hooped Rod, which was staged at Resort World Genting last year.

Disney dance production veteran Mic Thompson, who has shared the stage with Michael Jackson and Jennifer Lopez, choreographed the performances.

Tailor Abu, Jasmine, Ali and the evil magician after he overpowers Aladdin to gain control of the magic lamp.Genting show director and Two Leg Kick Sdn Bhd CEO Alvin Lee told Malay Mail the performance has been tweaked to cater to the Malaysian market. Malaysia is the second country outside China to experience the show.

“In China, the show is in Mandarin with the actors singing and performing 'live.' However, as Genting caters to an international audience, the audio was pre-recorded in English by voice-over talents from the United Kingdom.

“We have changed certain scenes and altered the lighting to suit the Malaysian taste.”

Mandarin surtitles are displayed throughout the show.

“The actors have been practising 12 hours a day since arriving to ensure the digital visual and 'live' performance sync,” said Lee.

Genie, Aladdin with his lamp and JasmineProducer Gigi Zhang said via a translator, “We picked Aladdin because the tale is very popular in the mainland and the moral behind the story — ‘nothing comes easy, you have to work hard to gain something.’”

Developed in 2015, it took three months to create the video graphics and another three months for the actors the master the moves and dialogue, which is set to a script by screenwriter Yin Heng with original music and lyrics by Wang Lingyun.

The title tracks Oasis and Make a Wish can only be heard during the show and is not available online.

This 65-minute show runs daily until March 25. Tickets start at RM86 with a 10 per cent discount for Genting Rewards Members. For details visit rwgenting.com.