Al Jazeera investigates a brutal killing in ‘North Korea: The Death of Kim Jong-nam’

'North Korea: The Death of Kim Jong-nam' is set to premiere on Al Jazeera English at 6.30am on April 28, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Al JazeeraKUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Al Jazeera are back again with another in-depth documentary that this time investigates the murder of Kim Jong-nam, which left the world shocked.

In this compelling 101 East investigation, reporter Mary Ann Jolley pieces together the portrait of a brutal leader who will stop at nothing through interviews with North Korean defectors, former spies and other insiders.

These insiders reveal why Kim Jong-un, in his ruthlessness and unchecked desire for power, considered his half-brother such a threat that he had to be killed in a brazen assassination that sparked a fierce diplomatic storm.

“The murder shocked the world and exposed the inner workings of one of the world’s most secretive states,” said Mary Ann Jolley. “It was clear there was a much bigger story to be told.”

Watch as Jolley peels through the layers of secrecy and paranoia that cloak North Korea’s ruling family to reveal what lay at the heart of this sensational murder.

The documentary features an exclusive interview with North Korea’s highest profile defector and the former deputy ambassador to the UK, Thae Yong Ho.

“According to Kim Jong-un or the North Korean regime, Kim Jong-nam was a kind of physical hurdle which should be eliminated sooner or later,” explains Thae Yong Ho, who fled his post less than a year ago and is now under the protection of South Korea’s intelligence agency.

Former North Korean spy Kim Dong Shik is adamant that the assassination would have been a direct order from the top. “There is only one person who can give that kind of order and it’s Kim Jong-un,” he reveals in the documentary.

"North Korea: The Death of Kim Jong-nam" is set to premiere on Al Jazeera English at 6.30am tomorrow.

The documentary will also be available on YouTube and http://www.aljazeera.com/programmes/101east/ following its broadcast.