Al Gore’s ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ receives US release date

Friday January 20, 2017
09:10 AM GMT+8

Former US vice President Al Gore. — AFP pic Former US vice President Al Gore. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Jan 20 — The follow-up to An Inconvenient Truth has been slated for a July 28 release in US theatres.

The news was announced by Paramount yesterday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, hours before getting its worldwide premiere as the opening film of the Sundance Film Festival.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is former US Vice President Al Gore’s follow-up to An Inconvenient Truth, a climate change documentary that was released 11 years ago and became one of the top-grossing documentaries of all time.

The original film, which won as Oscar for best documentary, also premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The sequel is one of several films on the Sundance programme this year that address climate change. — AFP-Relaxnews

