Namewee, AKB48 and Rain to perform at Viral Fest Asia 2017

Malaysia’s Namewee (top right) will join other Asian stars performing at Viral Fest Asia 2017. — Picture by TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — After its successful inception last year, Viral Fest Asia – Asia’s first ever digital music festival is now back for its second edition, bringing in more huge names from Asia to Bangkok, Thailand!

Last year, the festival had its debut in Bali, Indonesia, which saw the attendance of more than eight thousands festivalgoers, featuring 25 top performers from 12 Asian countries including HyunA, Jannine Weigel, Kelly Poon, Namewee and more.

This year, the festival is going even bigger than before, presenting more prominent artistes from across Asia, especially Japan!

In last year’s edition, the only Japanese performer presented at the festival was instrumental unit NOIR, this year, Viral Fest Asia 2017 managed to rope in some of the biggest names in the J-pop industry including AKB48, Exile the Second, Flower, and Juice=Juice.

Joining the four Japanese performers will be the King of K-pop, Rain who is set to deliver a piece of his Squall World Tour to his Thai fans.

The festival will also feature other famous Asian stars like Son Tung M-TP from Vietnam, Thai’s very own Burin Boonvisut, BNK48 and Hugo, Korean songstress Suran, as well as returning performers such as Badshah (India), Bie the Ska (Thailand), Namewee (Malaysia) and many more.

Viral Fest Asia 2017 set to take place at SHOW DC on June 3, 2017. Early bird admission tickets priced at 990 baht or RM123 (General Admission) and 1,990 baht (VIP), are now available on thaiticketmajor.com. — TheHive.Asia