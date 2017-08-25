Ajith Kumar gets 57kg idli to celebrate ‘Vivegam’

‘Vivegam’ star Ajith Kumar and his 57kg idli. — Handout via CinemaOnlineBANGALORE, Aug 25 — Tamil movie fans are an enthusiastic bunch, as proven by this very fun — but still touching — tribute to Vivegam star, Ajith Kumar.

To celebrate the movie’s recent release, the Indian star was gifted with a 57kg idli, according to Bangalore Mirror.

Why 57? Because Vivegam marks Ajith’s 57th movie in his long acting career. But that hefty weight was not the only thing that made the idli special — it also bore Ajith’s face!

The dedicated fans from the group Tamil Nadu Samaiyal Kalai Tholizhalar Munnetra Sangamidli in Chennai’s Royapuram lovingly shaped the idli in a mould of the actor’s face.

Ajith joins a long list of prestigious figures that includes President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Tamil poet Bharathiyar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kamarajar and spiritual leader Mother Teresa, who had also each previously received a special idli from the group.

Fans in Malaysia may not get to present their idol with an idli shaped in his face but they can still support the Indian star by flocking to the cinemas for his new Siva-directed thriller, Vivegam.

With a runtime of two hours and 27 minutes, the movie centres on Ajith Kumar’s character, an Interpol officer who is in charge of fighting crime in India and his interrogations lead him to different parts of the world in search of the villain.

Vivegam, released yesterday in Malaysia, is currently showing in 99 cinemas nationwide. — CinemaOnline