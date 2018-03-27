Agent Coulson gets transferred to ‘Captain Marvel’

Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson in a promotional image for ‘The Avengers’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 27 — Clark Gregg, the actor behind lead character Agent Coulson in TV series Agents of SHIELD, is reprising his role in March 2019 Captain Marvel, along with two more actors from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Gregg is taking Agent Coulson back to the movies. He popped up in 2008’s Iron Man and then again in Iron Man 2 as a high-ranking staffer within the fictional government agency SHIELD.

From there, the special agent made a cameo in an Easter egg scene shown after the end of Thor, linking superhero group The Avengers with SHIELD and, in the following ensemble film The Avengers, had a small but pivotal role in the group’s resolution to defeat supervillain Loki.

Coulson was supposed to have died in The Avengers but according to Agents of SHIELD, which began airing a year after the film was released, he was brought back to life using an alien serum.

Since then he’s been absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so his return could well be a surprise for The Avengers.

What is known from the fifth season of Agents of SHIELD is that Coulson’s work has been overlapping with concerns close to those of Captain Marvel herself.

In addition, Captain Marvel appears to be accommodating at least one more big Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover, given that two Guardians of the Galaxy actors have been named to the cast.

Lee Pace played alien leader Ronan the Accuser and Djimon Hounsou played Ronan’s bounty hunter Korath.

in swashbuckling 2014 sci-fi adventure Guardians of the Galaxy and both are on board for Captain Marvel, as is MCU mainstay (and Agent Coulson’s boss) Nick Fury, as played by Samuel L. Jackson.

Fury has dipped in and out of the MCU movies, a phenomenon usually explained by the terms of Jackson’s contract, though if the Avengers are surprised by the reappearance of Agent Coulson then audiences may be equally intrigued by Ronan and Korath’s involvement, given their apparent fate in Guardians of the Galaxy. — AFP-Relaxnews