After uproar, Raja Ilya says ‘misunderstood’, not going for plastic surgery

Thursday July 13, 2017
10:29 AM GMT+8

Raja Ilya said she was disappointed with the negative response she had received. — CinemaOnline picRaja Ilya said she was disappointed with the negative response she had received. — CinemaOnline picKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Following the controversy of Raja Ilya’s recent confession about going under the knife to ‘enhance her looks’ for her role in an untitled Marvel movie, the actress has explained exactly what she meant.

According to the 32-year-old actress, the surgery that she was talking about is not plastic surgery which many have been misunderstood, but a surgical procedure called EMS (Electric Muscle Stimulation) to increase her muscles.

“I’m doing a special treatment for my body in order to gain some muscles; it’s not a plastic surgery. This is because I don’t have time to go to the gym, she said as quoted by BH Online.

“With this method, I’ll be able to gain body muscles faster. Now there are a lot of body treatments available in clinics,” she added.

The Soulmate Hingga Jannah actress admitted that she felt hurt when she received backlash from netizens, claiming that she is willing to set aside her religion to do surgery just to enhance her looks for the role she was offered by Marvel.

Raja Ilya explained that she still holds on to the teachings of Islam and will always maintain her pride and dignity.

The actress will be flying to the US by the end of this year to shoot the said film. — CinemaOnline

