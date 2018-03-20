After spoof trailer, ‘Doctor Strange’ actor challenges Malaysian student to ‘plate-off’

Director Scott Derrickson (left) and cast member Benedict Wong pose at the premiere of ‘Doctor Strange’ in Los Angeles October 20, 2016. Wong has challenged Malaysian student Aiman Sany to a ‘plate-off’. — Reuters picPETALING JAYA, March 20 — Just after Avengers: Infinity War directors, the Russo Brothers, praised a Malaysian-made parody trailer of the upcoming Marvel superhero flick, Doctor Strange actor Benedict Wong has joined in on the fun.

The English actor who played Benedict Cumberbatch’s sidekick in the 2016 film, told Aiman Sany — the teen who uploaded the now viral video — via Twitter that “no one holds plates better than me”.

The 46-year-old was referencing the dinner plates that were used in the video to mimic Doctor Strange’s magic circles.

In the film, Wong’s character — who is also known as Wong — can wield magic as well.

Aiman, a Kolej Mara Seremban student, responded to the challenge with another photo of him holding two floral plates.

We will see who’s better at holding plates 😏 pic.twitter.com/2Yq2VD1DNa — Aiman Sany (@awesomerawks) March 20, 2018

Wong’s initial response has been retweeted over 1,100 times, but Aiman’s reply has similarly elicited laughter from fellow Malaysians.

After his viral video, the Russo Brothers, who had also directed Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, had jokingly asked if Aiman would be free to direct the fifth Avengers film.

Aiman. You guys are geniuses. Are you available to direct Avengers 5? https://t.co/8IIS3hacBu — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 18, 2018

Wong, who will reprise his role in next month's anticipated Avengers film is best known for playing Kublai Khan in Netflix’s Marco Polo.