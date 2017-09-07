After ‘It,’ Andy Muschietti may to go to work on Dracula myth

Director Andy Muschietti is about to deliver the first part of the horror story ‘It’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 7 — Paramount Pictures would like to entrust the direction of Dracul, a prequel to the adventures of the famous vampire count to Andy Muschietti, director of the horror films Mama and It, reports Deadline.

Andy Muschietti has developed a taste for terrifying cinema audiences that he is not likely to set aside any time soon. In the wake of It, the first part of which is set for release in theaters on September 8, the director may be tempted by an opportunity to put his mark on the legendary character of Dracula.

The Paramount project will not be a new reworking of Bram Stoker's classic novel, which has already been adapted many times by Hollywood, but a prequel based on a yet to be published tome by JD Barker and Dacre Stoker.

No production date has been set for this project. Well in advance of all of this, on September 8, 2017, Andy Muschietti will release the first part of his diptych It, which has already received positive reviews in the US. The director is likely to continue to engage with the world of Stephen King in the years to come given that he is committed to delivering the second part of the tale of the evil clown Pennywise for the fall of 2019. At the same time, he has also expressed a desire to adapt another novel by the master of suspense, Pet Sematary, for the big screen.

Andy Muschietti is due to collaborate with King's son Joe Hill when he directs the pilot for a series based on the graphic novel Locke & Key. At the same time, it has been announced that the director will take charge of an adaptation of the animated TV series Robotech. — AFP-Relaxnews