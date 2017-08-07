After eight years, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation

Chris Pratt and wife Anna Faris pose at the world premiere of Marvel Studios' ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.’ in Hollywood Wednesday, April 19, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 7 — Action star Chris Pratt and comic actress Anna Faris announced their separation after eight years of marriage in a joint statement yesterday.

The couple, whose son Jack turns five this month, said they were “disappointed” to be making the announcement after trying “for a long time” to save their relationship.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” the statement said.

“We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Pratt, 38, found fame as loveable slacker Andy Dwyer on NBC comedy Parks and Recreation but has since become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after leading men thanks to roles in Jurassic World and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

He paid a lengthy tribute to Faris, 40, in April as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, telling her: “Without you, none of this would mean anything.”

“I know that if our circumstances were different, and we weren’t as fortunate to be standing here and leading our Hollywood life, we would be happy in the woods together,” Faris said of Pratt.

By the time the couple met on the set of comedy movie Take Me Home Tonight in 2007, Faris was preparing to divorce her first husband, the actor Ben Indra.

Pratt was a successful TV actor, but Faris was the bigger name, having appeared in a string of comedies including “Scary Movie” and three of its sequels.

That changed after they wed in Bali in 2009, as Pratt went to great lengths to sculpt an action hero’s physique.

He was rewarded with his first major lead part in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Pratt also starred in 2015 monster movie reboot Jurassic World, the fourth-highest grossing film of all time, and is due to reprise the role of dinosaur trainer Owen Grady in the sequel, due out in 2018. — AFP