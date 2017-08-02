After ‘cult’ accusation, R.Kelly’s tour faces low ticket sales

Singer R. Kelly arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — After last month’s explosive article by US media outlet BuzzFeed News claiming that R&B singer R. Kelly was keeping a household of young women in a “cult” atmosphere, the singer has had to cancel several tour dates due to poor ticket sales.

Kelly has cancelled at least two shows in Louisiana and one in Texas.

In its claims published last month, BuzzFeed said in a statement that, “We stand fully behind the story, which was based on nine months of interviews and old-fashioned investigative reporting.”

Kelly has vehemently denied any such occurrence and his team have been working to clear his name.

Kelly is one of the most successful R&B artists of the last two decades, with three Grammy awards, 12 studio albums and some 40 million records sold worldwide.