Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

After ‘cult’ accusation, R.Kelly’s tour faces low ticket sales

Wednesday August 2, 2017
01:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: These Asian talents will compete on Michael Bolton’s new reality showThe Edit: These Asian talents will compete on Michael Bolton’s new reality show

The Edit: Why this just might convince you to plan a tour of PolynesiaThe Edit: Why this just might convince you to plan a tour of Polynesia

Retired military officers slam Trump’s transgender banRetired military officers slam Trump’s transgender ban

What independent cafes do to stay afloat in tough timesWhat independent cafes do to stay afloat in tough times

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Singer R. Kelly arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. — Reuters pic Singer R. Kelly arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 — After last month’s explosive article by US media outlet BuzzFeed News claiming that R&B singer R. Kelly was keeping a household of young women in a “cult” atmosphere, the singer has had to cancel several tour dates due to poor ticket sales.

Kelly has cancelled at least two shows in Louisiana and one in Texas.

In its claims published last month, BuzzFeed said in a statement that, “We stand fully behind the story, which was based on nine months of interviews and old-fashioned investigative reporting.”

Kelly has vehemently denied any such occurrence and his team have been working to clear his name.

Kelly is one of the most successful R&B artists of the last two decades, with three Grammy awards, 12 studio albums and some 40 million records sold worldwide.

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline